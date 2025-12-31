With 2 seed on the line, Philadelphia Eagles to rest some starters, limit others against Commanders, source says
The Philadelphia Eagles will rest some starters during Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, but the team remains focused on winning the game, a league source said Wednesday.
Some starters will have limited playing time, and others will dress for the game but not play because the team needs to have a certain number of active players, the source told CBS News Philadelphia.
The Eagles have already won the NFC East for the second straight year and will start their run toward a possible second straight Super Bowl at home in the wild-card round.
The Eagles could earn the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC and still have four potential opponents lined up in the wild-card round headed into Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta. A Rams loss would knock the Seahawks off the list of potential teams in the playoff opener.
The Eagles (11-5) would earn the No. 2 seed if they beat the Commanders (4-12) on Sunday and Chicago loses to Detroit.
If not, the Eagles are the No. 3 seed.
Sunday's game is at 4:25 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field and airs on CBS and SportsRadio 94WIP.