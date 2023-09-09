Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots, Week 1: How to watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- And that's a wrap on preseason; now the games will actually matter. The next time the Philadelphia Eagles take the field will be in Week 1, when the Birds flock to Foxboro, Massachusetts, to battle the New England Patriots.

The 2022 NFC champions will embark on another journey on Sunday, Sept. 10, with the hopes of finishing the job in Super Bowl LVIII, hosted in Paradise, Nevada.

Here's what you need to know before Week 1.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

The Eagles' season opener will be airing on CBS Philadelphia and streaming on Paramount+.

When will the Birds wear the Kelly Greens?

A fan favorite returns in 2023: Kelly Green jerseys are back. The release saw Birds fans flock and even tailgate the team's three pro shops to get their hands on a jersey. So, when will the Eagles wear the Kelly Greens this season?

Two games: Week 7 on Sunday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins and Week 12 against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. The Week 12 game is also a CBS game.

What's the Eagles' schedule?

Week 1: at New England Patriots, Sept. 10 (CBS/Paramount+)

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 14

Week 3: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 25

Week 4: vs. Washington Commanders, Oct. 1

Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 8

Week 6: at New York Jets, Oct. 15

Week 7: Miami Dolphins, Oct. 22

Week 8: at Washington Commanders, Oct. 29

Week 9: vs. Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 5

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 20

Week 12: vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 26 (CBS/Paramount+)

Week 13: vs. San Francisco 49ers, Dec. 3

Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 10

Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks, Dec. 17

Week 16: vs. New York Giants, Dec. 25

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 31

Week 18: at New York Giants, TBD

