Philadelphia Eagles fans among most hardcore tailgaters in the NFL, study finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This should come as no surprise to any Birds fans who have spent time in the Jetro lot.

Eagles fans are among the most hardcore tailgating fanbases in the NFL, according to a new study.

The Crestline study looked at the top tailgaters in both professional and collegiate football. The study concluded that the Eagles haves have the third-best tailgating fanbase, with a 79.47 "Tailgating Score."

Crestline ranked New Orleans Saints fans as the top tailgaters (93.41) and Tennessee Titans fans as No. 2 (83.21).

Somewhat surprisingly, Buffalo Bills fans came in ninth overall.

Another interesting finding from the study is that nearly nine out of 10 fans said they enjoy tailgates more than the actual games. That is also true for Birds fans, according to the study.

The study also found that nearly two in five fans have tailgated games they had no intention of attending.

In college football, Penn State just missed out on finishing in the top-5 best tailgating fanbases, checking in at No. 6 with a 79.69 Tailgating Score.

LSU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama rounded out the top 5 in college football.

The methodology behind Crestline's study



Crestline said it surveyed over 1,000 fans about their tailgating practices. It then assigned a score to the answers and averaged the score for each team and conference. The scores were then adjusted on a scale of 0-100, with 100 being the highest score.

NFL teams not included in the study due to a lack of fan respondents are: Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders.