Philadelphia Eagles stats: Jalen Hurts continues to take deep shots and more

PHILADELHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are 3-0 for the first time since 2016 after pummeling the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts and the offense cooled off in the second half again, but they were dominant in the first two frames.

Now, the Eagles will try to win their fourth straight game against former Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 4.

But before that matchup, let's dive into some Eagles stats you need to know after their Week 3 victory.

Hurts continues to take deep shots

Before the season, many questioned Hurts' arm and ability to move the ball downfield. Well, three weeks into the season, he's silenced his critics – at least for now.

Hurts has the No. 1 ranked Longest Completed Air Distance (LCAD) pass in the NFL at 58.7 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Air distance is the amount of yards the ball has traveled on a pass from the release to the point of the reception.

The pass came against the Commanders in Week 3.

It's the second straight week a Hurts pass ranked first in LCAD. He tossed a ball that went 56.4 yards in Week 2.

In Week 1, Hurts ranked seventh in LCAD with a pass that went for 51.2 yards.

Last season, Hurts ranked 15th in the league in yards per pass attempt at 7.3. But this season, he ranks first in the league at 9.3 yards per attempt.

New Eagles wideout A.J. Brown has been extremely beneficial to Hurts and Philadelphia's passing game, but you have to give Hurts credit for the work he put in during the offseason and his willingness to move the ball downfield so far this season.

Skinny Batman put on the burners

After not catching a pass in Week 1, DeVonta Smith has had an incredible two week stretch for the Eagles: 15 catches, 249 yards and one touchdown.

And in Week 3, the Alabama product was one of the fastest players in the league. Smith had three plays ranked in the top 15 fastest ball carriers, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Smith's fastest speed clocked in at 20.64 miles per hour on a 31-yard reception late in the second quarter, which ranked seventh in a tie with Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Smith's two other plays inside the top 15 came in the second quarter on a 44-yard catch and in the first quarter on a 45-yard reception.

Goedert makes things happen

Through the first three weeks of the season, head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen have done a nice job of scheming Dallas Goedert plays with room to run.

As a result, the South Dakota State University product ranks third in the league in yards after the catch with 134 yards, which is 79.7% of his receiving yards. He only trails St. Brown and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.

Goedert ranks ahead of players like Miami's Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Brown.

Hurts has hooked up with Goedert on several screen passes this season, including one that for a 23-yard touchdown in Week 3.

Goedert temporarily left the game against the Commanders with a shin injury, but reentered in the second half. He told reporters following the game that he felt fine, but it'll be something to monitor heading into Week 4.

The Eagles don't have much depth at tight end behind Goedert, but rookie Grant Calcaterra caught his first career pass for 40 yards against the Commanders.