Eagles-Commanders observations: DeVonta Smith has career day in Week 3 win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another week, another dominant performance for the Eagles. Philadelphia pummeled the Washington Commanders, 24-8, on Sunday behind another lights-out performance from Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and the Eagles' offense.

Here are three observations from the game:

Hurts outduels Carson Wentz

Hurts and Carson Wentz are polar opposites. One quarterback was cool, calm and collected and the other was constantly shooting himself in the foot on Sunday and making bad decisions.

In the Eagles' victory over the Commanders, Hurts built off his strong Week 2 performance and outdueled Wentz, the quarterback he replaced in 2020 as a rookie.

Many were skeptical of the Hurts pick, but the gamble by general manager Howie Roseman appears to be paying off.

Hurts went 22 for 35 for 340 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns to three different pass catchers on Sunday. He continues to look more improved as a passer and connected on several deep shots on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts with an absolute SEED pic.twitter.com/dhOxEwrnjD — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Wentz looked looked like the quarterback Eagles fans saw for much of the 2020 season, where he played like the worst quarterback in the league. Wentz's lack of pocket awareness and unwillingness to get rid of the ball was on full display in the first game against his former squad.

Wentz went 25 for 43 for 211 passing yards. He was also sacked nine times and fumbled twice, including one that the Eagles recovered.

Eagles' pass rush eats

Speaking of that pass rush, the Eagles got to Wentz early. That pressure continued throughout the whole game.

In total, the Eagles recorded nine sacks in the win.

Brandon Graham had 2.5 sacks and Haason Reddick, Fletcher Cox and Josh Sweat each recorded 1.5 sacks. Javon Hargrave and T.J. Edwards added one sack apiece.

In the first quarter, the Eagles recorded 4-plus sacks for the first time since at least 1994.

This is the first time the @Eagles have recorded 4.0+ sacks in the first quarter of a game since at least 1994. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) September 25, 2022

It also marked the third time since 1991 the Eagles had six sacks in the first half of a game.

For just the third time since 1991, the @Eagles have registered 6.0 sacks in the first half of a game (also 9/20/08 vs. Pittsburgh and 9/15/91 at Dallas).



This is the first time they've had 6.0+ sacks with 2+ FFs during the first two quarters in that span.#FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) September 25, 2022

The Eagles' defense also hit Wentz 17 times in the game.

Philadelphia was one of the worst pass rushing teams last season, so it was nice sign moving forward that they were able to capitalize on Wentz's weaknesses in the win.

Big day for Eagles wideouts

Over the years, Roseman has invested a lot of capital into the wide receiver position. He drafted players like Jalen Reagor and J.J.-Arcega-Whiteside, however, those failed.

But this season, things have changed for the Eagles. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles have their best wide receiving core since DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin donned the midnight green.

Both Smith and Brown made huge plays on Sunday, but the Slim Reaper had a number of highlight reel catches.

One of those big grabs came toward the end of the first half.

Devonta Smith going OFF! 154 yards in the first half.



📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/OC8Yw9hask pic.twitter.com/GTeh5Vc6fZ — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

In double coverage, Smith went up and grabbed the ball for a gain of 44 yards. The Heisman Trophy winning wideout then capped off the drive with a 2-yard receiving touchdown.

Smith set a career-highs in receiving yards and catches on Sunday. He had eight receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown. After his score, Smith celebrated by putting on the Batman cape.

DeVonta Smith earning the Batman cape after a 156-yard first half 💪



(via @nfl) pic.twitter.com/ujD9oIntt4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2022

Brown, the former Titans wideout, also had a big afternoon. He had five catches for 85 yards and one touchdown.

The touchdown was his first an Eagle.

Brown hauled in the 9-yard pass from Hurts on a slant on third down that gave the Eagles a 17-0 lead. Brown also showed off his strength on the play and extended his arms across the goal line for the score after taking a hit from a Commanders defensive back.

It's early, but the Eagles passing game looks night and day compared to last season.

Brown and Smith will be a headache for opposing teams all year.