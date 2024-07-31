Philadelphia Eagles first open practice of 2024 training camp is tonight. What fans need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles training camp is underway, and preseason games will soon kick off. Philadelphia opens its preseason slate on Friday, Aug. 9, against the Ravens in Baltimore.

But before the games begin, Birds fans can get their first glimpse of the 2024 team in person during the team's only scheduled public practice. Philadelphia is holding an open practice tonight at Lincoln Financial Field, with proceeds benefitting the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Here's what you need to know.

Philadelphia Eagles open practice schedule

The Eagles currently have just one open practice scheduled during training camp.

Philadelphia's public practice will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Aug. 1.

The Eagles say fans may bring in one unopened bottle of water weighing 20 ounces or less because of forecasted weather being over 90 degrees.

How to get tickets to Eagles open practice

Fans can buy tickets on Ticketmaster for $10, plus fees. Tickets are general admission, and seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Eagles say all fans over the age of 2 will require a ticket, but there are no ticket limitations per customer.

Parking for the open practice will be free.

The team says all proceeds will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Will the Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop be open?

Yes, Eagles fans wanting to pick up some Kelly Green merchandise or other Birds gear can do so at the team's pro shop. The Pro Shop at the Linc is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, but the team will extend the hours for the open practice.