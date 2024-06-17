Philadelphia Eagles single-game tickets go on sale Tuesday. Here's how to get them.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Single-game tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles' 2024 regular season will go on sale on Tuesday at 10 a.m., the team announced on Monday.

Fans can purchase tickets by heading to Ticketmaster.com. There will be a four-ticket limit per household, according to the Eagles. The team is encouraging fans to visit TicketMaster as soon as they go on sale due to high demand.

Eagles-Packers Brazil tickets

If you're looking to make the trip to South America for the Eagles' regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers, the team said tickets can be purchased through On Location, the official hospitality provider of the NFL.

Philly sports travel groups, including Phans of Philly, also have packages that cover airfare, hotel and tickets to the game. Fans can place a deposit for the trip on their website.

Eagles open practice tickets

Along with regular-season single-game tickets, fans can also purchase tickets to the team's training camp open practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Aug. 1. The practice is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. and seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans can purchase tickets for $10 on TicketMaster, and there will be an option to purchase a $35 VIP ticket that will provide Birds fans with a "special on-field experience" before the start of practice, according to the Eagles. All proceeds of the tickets will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

All guests over the age of 2 will require a ticket for entry. Parking will be free and there won't be any ticket limitations per customer, according to the Eagles.

Eagles training camp will officially begin on Tuesday, July 23.

Eagles 2024 regular season schedule

Philadelphia's 2024 schedule isn't anything like the 2023 season. There's no gauntlet, and it's much easier on paper compared to last year. They'll be tested on the road early, but plenty of familiar faces will return to the Linc, including Jason Kelce in his new gig at ESPN in Week 2.

Below is the Eagles' home game schedule for the 2024 season:

Friday, September 6 Green Bay Packers (Brazil) 8:15 p.m. Peacock^ Monday, September 16 Atlanta Falcons 8:15 p.m. ESPN^ Sunday, October 13 Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m.+ FOX Sunday, November 3 Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20 p.m.+ NBC^ Thursday, November 14 Washington Commanders 8:15 p.m. Prime Video^ Sunday, December 8 Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m.+ FOX Sunday, December 15 Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m.+ FOX Sunday, December 29 Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m.+ FOX Sat., Jan. 4 / Sun., Jan. 5* New York Giants TBD TBD

* specific date and time TBD

^ primetime game

+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling