Philadelphia Eagles getting into art scene to raise money for autism research

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Eagles are getting into the art scene and all for a good cause.

The Birds are inviting fans and art enthusiasts to Arch Enemy Arts in the city's Old City neighborhood to check out an Eagles-themed art gala "Green Is the Heart Inspired."

"What this is about is driving dollars to create support for autism research and care and directly impact the lives of families affected," Ryan Hammond, executive director of the Eagles Autism Foundation, told CBS Philadelphia. "We couldn't be happier to have a new way to bring people together and make it so meaningful through the expression of art and the passion of our fans."

CBS News Philadelphia

How can fans bid on Eagles-inspired artwork?

The exhibit features 35 pieces from 35 artists from the Philadelphia region, and each piece will be auctioned off to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and autism research.

The three-day-only gala runs from Friday until Sunday and fans have until 5 p.m. Monday, April 15, to bid on the artwork.

The exhibit at Arch Enemy Arts will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The cost of admission is a $5 to $15 donation to the Eagles Autism Foundation.

What inspired "Green Is the Heart Inspired"?

Eagles senior designer Matthew Schwent told CBS Philadelphia on Friday morning the art gala was inspired by his passion for art and his previous work with the poster artists included in the gala.

Schwent said the fan reaction to the artists' work helped spark the exhibit's creation.

"Seeing how the fans react with any sort of things they put together based around the team that they love," Schwent said, "this is the extension of that. If you're a fan and you can come and stand here in this room with these 35 pieces, all different, all expressing love for the Eagles in their own unique sort of way. It's important to be here and see this."

"The heart of Philly"

One of the artworks featured in the gallery is a painting of the view of Philadelphia and Benjamin Franklin Parkway from the view atop the Art Museum steps, where Jason Kelce gave his epic Super Bowl LII victory speech.

Robert Schmus, the artist behind the painting, said he chose this view because it's "the heart of Philly."

Robert Schmus/Philadelphia Eagles

"When it comes to the heart of Philly, it's usually like the arts," Schmus said. "The Art Museum is one of my favorite, favorite museums in Philly, and viewing the landscape from the top of the Art Museum is phenomenal and really shows that this is the heart of Philly."