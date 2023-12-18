Philadelphia Eagles Nutcracker allows Delaware fans in Florida show love for Birds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A couple from Wilmington, Delaware, is celebrating their love for the Philadelphia Eagles and Christmas hundreds of miles away from home. Kelly Jewett and her fiancé Sway Barz handcrafted a life-sized Eagles-green Nutcracker.

The couple, who now live in Florida, say their hearts are still full of Eagles pride.

They said the creation took several days of work to create the 6-foot soldier. They posted the final product to a Facebook page for Christmas decorations.

They say the response has been overwhelming.

"A lot of people are saying, 'Wow, that's amazing, we haven't seen somebody do the Eagles theme yet,'" Jewett said. "A lot of people are trying to buy it."

The couple says as of right now, they have no plans to sell their Eagles Nutcracker.

They say neighbors, who are New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys fans, have asked them to create custom Nutcrackers for them.

Barz and Jewett say the hardest part is finding the life-sized Nutcrackers to paint.

When do the Eagles play next?

The Birds have already punched their postseason ticket, and they haven't even played their Week 15 game yet.

The Eagles clinched their playoff spot Sunday thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles kick off against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football with a chance to retake the lead in the NFC East.

Monday night's game has a couple storylines to watch: Will Jalen Jalen Hurts (illness) play? How will the defense perform under new play-caller Matt Matt Patricia, who will replace "defensive coordinator" Sean Desai on the sideline?