Philadelphia Ballet's "The Nutcracker" becomes "Daddy and Me" Christmas tradition for NJ family

Why this New Jersey father takes his family to "The Nutcracker" every year

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- For one New Jersey father, Christmastime means an annual family date to see "The Nutcracker." It's a holiday tradition that Lloyd Freeman of Medford hopes more fathers will partake in.

From seeing toys come to life to traveling the land of sweets, Freeman is hoping more fathers will join him.

"Watching all the ballerinas dance gracefully," 7-year-old Ailey Freeman said.

Ailey was poised and sitting lovely in her holiday dress next to her dad and her younger brother Beau.

For the last two years, Freeman and his children have attended the magical and classical Philadelphia Ballet's "The Nutcracker."

It's become a special date they've dubbed "Daddy and Me."

Lloyd Freeman

"When we introduced this program last year, it really started off as a time for me to organize a play date with a bunch of other dads," Freeman said. "And before you knew it, we had all of Philadelphia and some of the neighboring cities. So, we had to make it even bigger and better this year."

Father and board trustee Freeman said this initiative is to promote more diversity amongst the arts and one day, he can see his daughter playing heroin Clara.

"My daughter's name is Ailey after a famous choreographer," Freeman said. "Maybe this is that inspiration that becomes aspiration for her."

Freeman said he hopes that Daddy and Me dates will be around for years to come.

"If I had a wish," Freeman said, "it would be to fill the entire Academy of Music."

The Nutcracker will be at the Kimmel Center until Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets can be purchased online.