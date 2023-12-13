Young Philadelphia-area dancers prepare for "Nutcracker" performance: "Complete dream come true"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some of the most gifted and hardworking kids are preparing to bring the enchanted world of "The Nutcracker" to life in Center City this weekend.

The young dancers are enrolled at the prestigious Rock School for Dance Education, which has campuses in Philadelphia and West Chester. The upcoming performance at the Miller Theater is the highlight of the year.

RELATED: Philadelphia Ballet's "The Nutcracker" becomes "Daddy and Me" Christmas tradition for NJ family

"We have over 600 students enrolled in our schools, and we have over 150 students dancing in our Nutcracker," Etienne Diaz, director of the Rock School West Chester, said.

"It's my dream to become a professional ballerina, and this school will take me there," Noe Lynds, a 16-year-old from Southern California, said. "I fully believe that the dance education I receive here is exceptional."

"This is my first time dancing in this big of a theater, it's amazing," said Andrew Gronostayskiy, a 13-year-old from the Philadelphia area. "It's like, wow. No words."

READ MORE: Ukrainian ballet dancers continue their education at The Rock School

In addition to performing at the Miller Theater, a few of the students will head next door to the Kimmel Center to perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra on Saturday.

"I think it's a complete dream come true," Lynds said. "I think a lot of little girls dream to be on their tiptoes as a Sugar Plum Fairy, so I'm just so excited, and it's everything to me to get to perform on a stage."