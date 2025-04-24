5 TEs Philadelphia Eagles could target in 2025 NFL draft

Breaking down the Eagles’ offseason with EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer

Will Dallas Goedert be the starting tight end on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 season? That's still up in the air.

With Goedert entering the last year of his contract with no guaranteed money left in the deal, he could be dealt during the 2025 NFL draft.

Throughout the offseason, multiple reports have suggested the Eagles are open to dealing Goedert. When asked if they wanted Goedert back for the 2025 season, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni didn't give a ringing endorsement.

The tight end draft class is headlined by Penn State's Tyler Warren, but it would take a steep price to trade up and select him.

With that being said, here are some players to watch at tight end in the 2025 NFL draft this weekend.

Colston Loveland, Michigan

Michigan's Colston Loveland, along with Warren, are regarded as the top two tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

Loveland has been compared to former Eagles and current Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz during the pre-draft process.

In the 2024 season at Michigan, Loveland was the primary target on offense and had 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a finalist for the Mackey Award, which goes to the top tight end in the nation, and received Second-Team All-American honors. CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr has the Eagles selecting Loveland at No. 32 overall in his mock draft.

Colston Loveland #18 of the Michigan Wolverines battles for yards after a first half catch against Xander Mueller #34 of the Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. / Getty Images

Mason Taylor, LSU

LSU's Mason Taylor comes from NFL bloodlines. He's the son of Jason Taylor and nephew of Zach Thomas — two Pro Football Hall of Famers.

In his junior season at LSU, Mason Taylor had 55 catches for 546 and two touchdowns. He was the most productive tight end in program history with 129 catches for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons.

Mason Taylor #86 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Vanderbilt Commodores on November 23, 2024 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images

Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Elijah Arroyo is the ultimate upside pick in the 2025 NFL draft at tight end.

Arroyo missed a lot of time due to injuries in his early years at Miami, but he flashed his potential in the 2024 season playing with top quarterback prospect Cam Ward.

Arroyo had 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 in 13 games with the Hurricanes. Before that, he only had 11 catches over three seasons.

Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) reacts after a play during the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones on December 28, 2024 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin Jr. already has a connection to the Eagles' coaching staff.

The Eagles hired Scot Loeffler, the head football coach at Bowling Green, as the team's quarterbacks coach during the offseason.

According to CBS Sports, Fannin "doesn't have ideal" tight end size, but he "pinballs off defenders" in the open field after the catch.

Last season, Fannin put up monstrous numbers at Bowling Green en route to earning consensus All-American honors. He led the nation in receptions with 117 and had 1,555 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns. Those numbers set an FBS record for the most receptions and receiving yards by a tight end in a single season.

Harold Fannin Jr. #TE07 of Bowling Green participates in a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

After playing at Oregon for four seasons, Terrance Ferguson left the program as the all-time leader among tight ends in receptions with 134 and had 16 receiving touchdowns. He also ranked second all-time in program history with 1,537 receiving yards.

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (19) during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins on October 23, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the 2024 season, Ferguson had 43 receptions, which tied the Oregon single-season record for catches by a tight end.

CBS Sports writes that Ferguson is "a well-rounded, modern TE who can generate extra yardage with his running ability while bringing old-school physicality as a blocker."