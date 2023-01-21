Philadelphia is green all over ahead of Eagles-Giants game

Eagles fans showed up at 6 a.m. to start cooking for tailgate

Eagles fans showed up at 6 a.m. to start cooking for tailgate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.

The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.

Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.

We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation.

"I couldn't sleep. How can you possibly sleep when there's going to be 70,000 people in the stadium?" Matza said. "And me, I'm bringing it. No voice Sunday, how about that?"

"I figured the atmosphere is going to be wild. It's 13 hours before, we already got cars in line," said Eagles fan Chris Lee of Virginia. "So it's going to be wild today."

The Giants are the only thing stopping the Eagles from hosting an NFC Championship game at the Linc.

And one fan we talked to suggested Giants fans just stay home. (Sorry to our anchor Howard Monroe.)

"They've made some bad life choices that they're Giants fans already, so I'm sure they're going to make more bad life choices and try to come down here today and make some noise," Eric Wayne said. "But it's a bad idea guys, you should just stay home and take your loss."

The short distance between the Eagles and Giants stadiums is part of why the teams' rivalry is so intense. And there have been plenty of memorable moments fans will never forget.

One big Giants fan who isn't staying home? Former quarterback Eli Manning. He said he plans to watch the Eagles-Giants game in person at the Linc and expects a warm welcome from Philly fans.

The lots at the Linc aren't supposed to open for Eagles fans until 3:30 p.m.

But these fans will not be denied.

Some of them bought tickets to the Philadelphia Wings lacrosse game today, just so they could get early access to the lots and start tailgating earlier.

But they're not too happy because they thought they would be able to get in starting at 8 a.m and they just found out the lot won't open until 10.

Lincoln Financial Field looks ready to go before it's filled with nearly 70,000 screaming Eagles fans.

The Eagles haven't won a playoff game at home since their 2017-18 run to Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

But Eagles fans are hoping to start a similar run tonight with a win over the rival Giants.

What can we say? The fans like to get here early. It's a Philly Thing.