Eagles' best moments in Giants rivalry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The rivalry between the Eagles and New York Giants dates back nearly 100 years. The two teams have been playing against each other in the same division since 1933.

In that time, there have been plenty of memorable moments for both teams.

Here are the Eagles' best moments in their rivalry against the Giants ahead of the team's divisional-round matchup in the NFL playoffs Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Miracle at the New Meadowlands

With the Eagles trailing 31-10 with less than eight minutes left in the game, it looked like the Giants had the game locked up.

But, Andy Reid's Eagles battled that day and pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history.

First place for the NFC East was on the line, and the Eagles rallied to beat the Giants, 38-31, thanks to DeSean Jackson's 65-yard punt return as time expired.

Remember when DeSean Jackson STUNNED the Giants at the buzzer?



via @nflthrowbackpic.twitter.com/VyXCqSbdHV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) March 11, 2021

It was Jackson's most iconic moment as an Eagle, a play fans still talk about to this day.

Elias Sports Bureau said it was the first walk-off punt return in NFL history.

The Miracle at the Meadowlands

Staying in North Jersey, we'll revisit the original Miracle at the Meadowlands.

The Giants were once again leading the Eagles late in the game. Twenty seconds remained on the clock, and all New York had to do was take a knee.

But, the Giants called a running play and the handoff between Joe Pisarcik and Larry Csonka was fumbled.

39 years ago today...



Herman Edwards fumble return TD with just seconds to go gave the @Eagles a win in what became known as the Miracle at the Meadowlands. #NFLHistory @NFL pic.twitter.com/qfzBetCZYA — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) November 19, 2017

Eagles cornerback Herman Edwards then grabbed the loose ball and returned it for the game-winning touchdown.

"The Hit"

One of the most devastating hits in NFL history happened in a game between the Eagles and Giants.

In a game for first place in the Eastern Conference in 1960, Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik, the 6 foot 3 linebacker known as "Concrete Charlie," delivered a massive blow to Giants Hall of Fame halfback Frank Gifford.

"The Hit", which happened in the fourth quarter, left Gifford unconscious. Gifford had to leave the game on a stretcher. He was diagnosed with a deep brain concussion at the hospital and he didn't return to the Giants until 18 months later.

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 21: Ball bounces free as Philadellphia Eagles Chuck Bednarik hits New York Giants' Frank Gifford after latter caught pass from George Shaw. UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 21: Ball bounces free as Philadellphia Eagles Chuck Bednarik hits New York Giants' Frank Gifford after latter caught pass from George Shaw. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)/UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 21: Ball bou

Gifford fumbled on the play and the Eagles recovered the ball and won the game and later won the 1960 NFL Championship.

"The Hit" is known as one of the most famous plays in NFL history.

Jake Elliott's field goal

The year the Eagles won the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history was filled with iconic moments, and one of them came against their NFC East rival.

Jake Elliot, who was signed to replace the injured Caleb Sturgis, had already missed two field goals that year before booting in the 61-yard game-winning kick vs. the Giants in Week 3 of the 2017 season.

61 days until the #Eagles are back!



No name rookie kicker Jake Elliot knocks through this incredible 61-yard winning kick against the Giants which propelled us on a 9 game winning streak!



One of the biggest moments of the Super Bowl season!#FlyEaglesFly | @jake_elliott22 pic.twitter.com/IhryRssRUE — Days Until Eagles Football: Now (@EaglesCountdown) July 13, 2021

The field goal by Elliot was the longest in franchise history and helped spark a nine-game winning streak that propelled the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which helped them win the Super Bowl.

Brian Westbrook's punt return

In 2003, Brian Westbrook saved the Eagles' season with one punt return.

With their record at 2-3, many thought the Eagles' season was starting to slip away.

But, Westbrook, who was a rookie at the time, pulled off one of the most iconic plays of his Eagles career.

The Eagles were trailing 10-7 with 1:30 left in the game, and the Giants were forced to punt.

You know how the rest of the story goes.

Westbrook fielded the punt and went 84 yards for a touchdown to help the Birds win, 14-10.

The Eagles went on to win eight straight following Westbrook's heroics, which earned them the No. 1 seed in the NFC before losing to the Carolina Panthers in the conference championship.

2006 Wild Card game

The Eagles edged the Giants, 23-20, in the 2006 Wild Card playoffs after former longtime Birds kicker David Akers kicked in a game-winning 38-yard field goal as time expired.

The Birds got the victory with backup quarterback Jeff Garcia under center with Donovan McNabb out for the season with a knee injury.

Westbrook, who was playing with stomach cramps that often sent him to sidelines, had an incredible night with 141 rushing yards, including a 49-yard scamper for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Westbrook would've had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, but it was nullified by a penalty.

The Eagles went on to lose in the divisional round to the New Orleans Saints the following week, 27-24.

2008 divisional playoffs

Toward the end of Reid's time in Philadelphia, the Eagles traveled north on Interstate 95 and knocked off the No. 1 seed Giants in the divisional round of the 2008 playoffs.

The Giants were the defending Super Bowl champions at the time and were rocked by the news of star wideout Plaxico Burress, who accidently shot himself in the leg leading up to the game.

McNabb made some big third-down throws to help the Eagles get the win and tossed one touchdown to Brent Celek.

Asante Samuel and Quinten Mikell both intercepted Eli Manning in the contest.

The Eagles went on to lose in the NFC Championship that season to the Arizona Cardinals, 32-25, in a game where Larry Fitzgerald could not be stopped.

1988 division title game

In 1988, Buddy Ryan's Eagles needed to beat the Giants to win the NFC East.

With the game tied 17-17 in overtime, the Eagles were deep in Giants territory getting ready to attempt a game-winning field goal.

But Luis Zendejas' field goal was blocked and ended up behind the line of scrimmage, and defensive lineman Clyde Simmons scooped up the ball and ran the ball 15 yards for a touchdown to help the Eagles win, 23-17.

Initially, the officials weren't sure if Simmons' touchdown was legal. But the call stood after the refs ruled that the call stood since he picked up the ball behind the line of scrimmage.

The victory helped the Eagles make the playoffs for the first time since 1981.