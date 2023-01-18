Eagles-Giants: Divided households preparing for big game

A house divided: this family is split between Eagles and Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are gearing up for another matchup against a division rival at Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday.

Normally the Birds the New York Giants twice a year, but this season they'll play a third time in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The tension between the teams is expected, but imagine living in a divided household.

A husband and wife from Glenside know exactly how it feels.

"It is a huge rivalry," Michelle Shank said. "We've been doing it for quite a few years now though so we've gotten past that."

Michelle Shank is a Giants fan and her husband Phil is an Eagles fan.

The Shank family sat for an interview with CBS Philadelphia Wednesday. CBS Philadelphia

While they've learned how to live together and look past the rivalry, their next challenge will be coaching their son, to choose to root for their team.

"I think he looks better in blue, but I guess we'll have to let him choose," Michelle said.

It's quiet in the Shank household during the football season, but once the Giants won, Michelle knew they had to be the party house for the game.

While Michelle is rooting for her Giants to win, Phil is confident in his Birds, especially since they are at full strength.

The couple's love for their teams even played a role in their wedding. Not only were they merging two families, but they were also merging two teams.

The couple incorporated customized jerseys into their special day.