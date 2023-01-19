Watch CBS News
Eagles release hype video for Giants playoff game

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to media ahead of first playoff game
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to media ahead of first playoff game 08:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you ready to get hyped for the Eagles playoff game this weekend? 

The Eagles released a hype video Thursday for their divisional-round playoff game against the New York Giants, and it's sure to get fans jacked up for the first playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in a few years. 

The theme of the video is "It's A Philly Thing" and features some of the best moments from the regular season, videos of fans and more.   

It also includes sound bites from wideout A.J. Brown, head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Eagles and Giants will kick off at 8:15 p.m. at the Linc Saturday night. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 3:50 PM

