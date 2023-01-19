Eagles release hype video for Giants playoff game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you ready to get hyped for the Eagles playoff game this weekend?

The Eagles released a hype video Thursday for their divisional-round playoff game against the New York Giants, and it's sure to get fans jacked up for the first playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in a few years.

The theme of the video is "It's A Philly Thing" and features some of the best moments from the regular season, videos of fans and more.

It also includes sound bites from wideout A.J. Brown, head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles and Giants will kick off at 8:15 p.m. at the Linc Saturday night.