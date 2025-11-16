Lane Johnson exits Philadelphia Eagles-Detroit Lions game with injury

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson exited Sunday night's Week 11 game vs. the Detroit Lions with a foot injury. He's questionable to return.

Johnson was seen on the broadcast heading into the locker room at the end of the first quarter. Backup tackle Fred Johnson replaced him on the next possession.

Johnson exited last week's win over the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury, but returned in the fourth quarter.

