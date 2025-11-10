Lane Johnson exits Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers game with injury

All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson exited the Philadelphia Eagles' game Monday night vs. the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury. The Eagles say he's questionable to return.

Johnson limped off the field in the second quarter and was seen heading to the locker room after he was down, holding his lower left leg after a run by running back Saquon Barkley. Packers safety Evan Williams rolled up Johnson on the play.

Backup tackle Fred Johnson replaced Lane Johnson after the injury.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) writhes on the ground after a play against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Matt Ludtke / AP

Losing Lane Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, would be a significant loss for the Eagles. He has started and played in every game for the Birds this season, but he did suffer a neck injury in Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

This is a developing story and will be updated.