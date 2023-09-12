Short turnaround doesn't account for more NFL injuries, research by Rothman doctor says

Philly doctors explains when NFL players are more likely to be injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFL season is underway and there's new research on the risk of players being injured and when they are more likely to happen.

The Eagles have a short week with just a few days before they play again on Thursday. One of the doctors at the Rothman Institute wanted to find out if that increased the risk of injuries.

"These guys are the gladiators of today's day and age," Dr. Selene Parekh, of the Rothman Institute, said.

"Although we think it might be an injury risk, it's not," he added.

Dr. Parekh studied NFL injury rates and was surprised to learn Thursdays – with the short turnaround – didn't account for more injuries.

"Four days may be that critical number by which they have a net zero injury risk," he said.

Or, he says the sample size of the research might be too small, even though it analyzed over 27,000 injuries covering a five-year period.

"When we look at injuries in our study most injuries are happening in defensive backs lineman guys," Dr. Parekh said. "The most common injuries we see in NFL are knee, followed by ankle, followed by foot injuries."

The research showed there were fewer injuries on Monday night games and the injuries mount as the season progresses.

"The fatigue sets in wear and tear on your body week after week," Dr. Parekh said.

Rothman provides the team physicians for the Eagles. Doctors say treating injured players involves a broad range of the most advanced therapies.

"They will do whatever it takes to get out there," Dr. Parekh said.

"One percent in difference in performance for them can mean the difference between being a starter to not even being on a roster," he added.

With injuries being inevitable, Eagles nation is hoping they'll be limited.