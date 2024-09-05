Yo! Philadelphia Eagles drop hype video for 2024 NFL season

Man charged in deaths of Gaudreau brothers in court, Upper Darby passes 1% income tax, more news

Man charged in deaths of Gaudreau brothers in court, Upper Darby passes 1% income tax, more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Yo! The Philadelphia Eagles' hype video for the 2024 NFL season has dropped.

The Eagles released their 1-minute and 24-second-long hype video on social media Thursday morning.

The video opens with the recently retired Jason Kelce (who "just won't go home") calling the recently retired Fletcher Cox and greeting each other with four "Yo" greetings before the Birds' former center notices the date on the calendar. Kelce then screams — you guessed it — "Yo!"

YO! Eagles football is back. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Z1r15gDiHz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 5, 2024

The hype video then is a collage of "Yos" featuring Eagles players, head coach Nick Sirianni, general manager Howie Roseman and "Big Dom" DiSandro. Comedian Shane Gillis of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, makes an appearance, as do other Birds fans.

In the video, Jordan Mailata says "oi" but is corrected by Landon Dickerson.

The video's unofficial "Yo" count is in the ballpark of 41 "Yos."

The Eagles open the 2024 season on Friday night in the NFL's first-ever game in South America. Philadelphia will take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.

The Birds will wear black helmets paired with white jerseys and black pants, while the Packers will wear green jerseys. Philadelphia is technically the "home" team.

Yo, the game will air exclusively on Peacock and NBC10 in the Philadelphia area.