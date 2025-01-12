Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch and what to know before the Wild Card round

Eagles fans fire up the smokers, layer on the green for Sunday's wild card game against the Packers

Eagles fans fire up the smokers, layer on the green for Sunday's wild card game against the Packers

Eagles fans fire up the smokers, layer on the green for Sunday's wild card game against the Packers

The hunt for playoff glory officially begins today for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFC East-winning Eagles host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field, the first stop in the win-or-go-home NFL postseason.

Here's what fans need to know before kickoff.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers is 4:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to watch the Eagles game

Sunday's game will be broadcast locally on Fox. Nationwide, fans can also stream the game on NFL+, Fox Sports and YouTube TV.

What happens if the Eagles win?

If the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Packers today, they'll move onto the Divisional Round and play the top-seeded Detroit Lions, who are on a bye this week after finishing first in the NFC.

If the Eagles lose, Birds fans will have to pack it up for the season, and the Packers would go on to play their division rivals.

Is Jalen Hurts playing today?

After leaving Week 16 against the Washington Commanders with a concussion, Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts entered the NFL's concussion protocol and missed the team's final two regular season games of the year.

Hurts cleared the concussion protocol on Friday after fully participating in practice the day before.

Head coach Nick Sirianni said Hurts had a "really good" week of practice and is "ready to roll" against the Packers Sunday.

What happened the last time the Eagles played the Packers?

The Eagles opened their season against the Packers back in September in São Paulo, Brazil, the NFL's first-ever game in South America. Saquon Barkley made his debut as a Philadelphia Eagle in that game, and helped the Birds beat Green Bay 34-29.

Barkley also became the first player to score three touchdowns in his Eagles debut since Terrell Owens in 2004.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love was helped off the field after getting injured with six seconds left in the game, and backup QB Malik Willis was sacked by Zack Baun on the final play.

Have the Eagles and Packers met in the playoffs before?

Sunday's game will mark the fourth time the Eagles and Packers have faced each other in the postseason. The Eagles are 2-1 against the Packers in the playoffs, their earliest matchup happening back in the 1960 NFL Championship Game where the Birds took down Vince Lombardi's Packers, 17-13.