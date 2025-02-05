A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan is heading to Super Bowl LIX thanks to a surprise from his kids

Matt Simmonds, a lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, is about to make the trip of a lifetime. Though he's never lived in Philadelphia, his devotion to the Eagles has always been unwavering.

Now, thanks to a surprise from his children, Matt Simmonds' childhood dream of attending the Super Bowl is coming true.

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has garnered over 430,000 views, Simmonds' daughter, Tatyana, delivers the news that her dad will be attending Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. The emotional surprise was a moment her father will never forget.

Matt Simmonds, originally from San Francisco, became an Eagles fan in 1988 when he caught a game at a local pizza parlor.

"I saw Randall Cunningham play, and from there, I was hooked," Matt Simmonds said. "The passion the fans had for the Eagles really spoke to me, even through the screen. I just knew I had to be part of it."

Despite being so far from Philadelphia, Matt Simmonds' connection to the team only grew stronger through the years. His love for the Eagles became a family affair as he passed that passion down to his children, including Tatyana Simmonds.

For Tatyana Simmonds, surprising her dad with the ultimate gift; a Super Bowl ticket — had been a dream for years.

"It's always been a dream for me and my brother to surprise him with that," she said.

Together with her brother and family members, Tatyana Simmonds made the plan a reality.

The moment Matt Simmonds learned he was going to the Super Bowl was as emotional as it gets.

"As a parent, you always want to take care of your kids and give them things," Matt Simmonds said as he wiped away tears. "But for them to do this for me — it was overwhelming. I've never had anything like that done for me. It means so much."

The Simmonds family will be heading to New Orleans on Saturday. While Matt Simmonds is headed to the game, Tatyana Simmonds and the rest of the family are planning to watch it from nearby, hoping to find an Eagles-friendly bar.

"Hopefully, we can find something relatively close to an Eagles bar!" she said.

But regardless of where they watch the game, it's clear that this moment is bigger than just the Super Bowl — it's a family bond rooted in love, passion and the joy of giving.