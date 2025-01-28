Watch CBS News
Local News

Meet the Philadelphia natives who run New Orleans' Eagles bar

By Siafa Lewis

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Toni Smith-Gladney, who's from South Philadelphia, and her husband Carlos Gladney, who's from the Southwest, moved down to Louisiana in 1994. 

Fifteen years ago, they opened Cozie's Sports Bar and Grill in Gretna, Louisiana, just across the river from New Orleans and 5 miles from the Superdome.

"My husband is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. I'm a Philadelphia Eagles fan — when they're winning," Smith-Gladney said.

Over time it became the go-to destination for Eagles fans in NOLA, especially when the team plays the Saints — like they did this past September. 

"People come down, and people that are here from Philadelphia, they find each other," Smith-Gladney said.

The Eagles beat the Saints in that September game, and Smith-Gladney says Birds fans were everywhere.

"They took over Bourbon Street," she said.

The Super Bowl will likely be even more festive, and Smith-Gladney still finds it surreal that her Birds are playing in the big game in her adopted town. 

"It's unbelievable, it's like a dream," she said.

Siafa Lewis
Siafa-Lewis-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Siafa Lewis anchors CBS3 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.