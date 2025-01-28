Meet the Philadelphia natives who run New Orleans' Eagles bar

Toni Smith-Gladney, who's from South Philadelphia, and her husband Carlos Gladney, who's from the Southwest, moved down to Louisiana in 1994.

Fifteen years ago, they opened Cozie's Sports Bar and Grill in Gretna, Louisiana, just across the river from New Orleans and 5 miles from the Superdome.

"My husband is a Philadelphia Eagles fan. I'm a Philadelphia Eagles fan — when they're winning," Smith-Gladney said.

Over time it became the go-to destination for Eagles fans in NOLA, especially when the team plays the Saints — like they did this past September.

"People come down, and people that are here from Philadelphia, they find each other," Smith-Gladney said.

The Eagles beat the Saints in that September game, and Smith-Gladney says Birds fans were everywhere.

"They took over Bourbon Street," she said.

The Super Bowl will likely be even more festive, and Smith-Gladney still finds it surreal that her Birds are playing in the big game in her adopted town.

"It's unbelievable, it's like a dream," she said.