When do the Eagles play today? What to know before the Birds take on the Dallas Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles will don their popular Kelly Green throwback jerseys in Dallas Sunday as they look to sweep their NFC East-rivals.

The conference-leading Eagles (8-2) are sitting comfortably at the top of the division, but the Cowboys (4-5-1) hope to extend their winning streak to two after a 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Here's what Birds fans need to know before kickoff Sunday.

When do the Eagles play today?

The Eagles and Cowboys kick off at 4:25 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Where can you watch the Eagles-Cowboys game?

The Eagles-Cowboys game will air locally on FOX. Viewers can also stream the game on NFL+, Hulu and YouTube TV.

Who won the last time the Eagles and Cowboys played each other?

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Dallas Cowboys 24-20 at home in the NFL season opener back on Sept. 4.

Jalen Hurts scored two touchdowns in that game, which was delayed over an hour due to lightning and didn't end until after midnight local time.

But likely the most memorable moment from the game happened before the ball was even snapped. After the opening kickoff, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

What does Philadelphia's injury report look like Sunday?

Center Cam Jurgens was upgraded to no status on Saturday after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol. Jurgens suffered a concussion during last week's 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions.

Right tackle Lane Johnson will be out against the Cowboys with a Lisfranc injury; Fred Johnson will start in his place.

The Eagles also announced that DeVonta Smith traveled to Dallas separately from the team "for personal reasons," but has no game status.

What is Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?