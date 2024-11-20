Eagles' Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham and Jordan Mailata celebrity bartend to raise money for veterans

Several Eagles celebrity bartend at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly to raise money for vets

Several Eagles celebrity bartend at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly to raise money for vets

Several Eagles celebrity bartend at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly to raise money for vets

Inside Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia Wednesday night, the drinks were flowing, all thanks to a few very special celebrity bartenders.

"We just got done with practice, it's packed, it's a good time," Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said.

Johnson and other Eagles fan favorites Jordan Mailata and Brandon Graham usually dish out the hits, but Wednesday night, they were serving up the spirits. Proceeds from the joint venture alongside SportsRadio 94WIP benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, a national veterans organization supporting military members and their families.

"I have had people in my family who served," Johnson said. "My personal trainer was a combat Marine, so I know firsthand what they have experienced and what they go through."

For the second year in a row, Johnson has chosen this cause as part of his Salute to Service Initiative. Travis Manion, a 26-year-old Bucks County native and Marine first lieutenant, was killed in 2007 during his second deployment to Iraq.

"His main message was 'If not me, then who?' So he put others before himself, which is very humbling and a testament to the kind of person he was," Johnson said.

"Those were the five words my brother spoke before he left for his final deployment to Iraq when he was asked why he had to go back, and we took those five words and turned them into a movement," said Ryan Manion, who is Travis' sister.

"My brother was not just an Eagles fan but a diehard Philly sports fan, so to do this and have the partnership we do with the Philadelphia Eagles, it's super special," she added.

Now in its 17th year, Ryan Manion said this foundation works to make sure no veteran is forgotten and that Travis' mission to selflessly help others is always on tap.