Eagles host free youth clinic for kids at the NovaCare Complex

Kids get the chance to play with the Philadelphia Eagles at free youth clinic

Kids get the chance to play with the Philadelphia Eagles at free youth clinic

Kids get the chance to play with the Philadelphia Eagles at free youth clinic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles had a bunch of drills going on Tuesday on the turf at the NovaCare Complex but not just for the Birds.

They hosted a free youth football clinic for kids awaiting a mentor match through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence program.

Eagles' players served as instructors on the various drills. The team's cheerleaders were also present and the mascot Swoop did what Swoop does.

The kids we spoke to seemed to like the drills they were put through.

"We doing a couple of drills like the Eagles do," Yaseen Jones said.

We learned that 14-year-old Aaron Jones is a super fan.

"I came here to see the Eagles," Jones said. "And this event is amazing."

One thing we definitely know? The Eagles players who were there had a blast.

"Just seeing the kids getting excited running go routes," Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee said. "I mean, we started off with curls and everyone was like, 'I wanna run a go, I wanna run a go,' so it was fun to have those kids go out and show off their skills."