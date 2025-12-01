Philadelphia family pleads for dog to be returned after it was stolen from Strawberry Mansion home

A family is pleading for the safe return of their beloved Yorkshire Terrier after it was taken early Saturday morning outside their home in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. The 3-year-old dog has a special meaning following the tragic loss of their mother.

Lakeshia Lockhart says her 14-year-old niece stepped outside their Strawberry Mansion home along the 3200 block of West Norris Street to walk their black Yorkie when a man with a large dog suddenly approached.

Lockhart said their Yorkie wasn't on a leash when her niece ran inside to get her help, leaving the dog, who was gone by the time they both made their way back out front.

"She got frightened and ran to come get me," Lockhart said. "But by the time I came back out, it was already too late. He was already gone down the street."

Lockhart said she believes the dog was stolen, something that's especially difficult for this family.

Lakeshia Lockhart is the sister of Ashley Lockhart, the 32-year-old mother of six who was murdered in 2022 by her boyfriend and the father of her six young daughters. The dog was given to the girls following their mother's death for emotional support.

"It's their family. It's their brother, their support system," Lakeisha Lockhart said.

According to police, the man who took the dog was in his 40s, with black hair tied in a ponytail, wearing a green jacket and brown boots. For Lakeshia Lockhart, she's just asking whoever did this to return the dog and do the right thing.

"Stuff happens," she said. "Situations happen. I understand. But can you just bring the dog back? It means so much to them if they can have them back during the holiday."