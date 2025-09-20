Road closures to affect Center City for Philadelphia Distance Run Sunday

The Philadelphia Distance Run kicks off early Sunday morning, and road closures start even earlier.

The event features two races, a 5K starting at 7 a.m. and a half marathon at 7:30 a.m.

Both races start on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street. The races will affect traffic on the parkway as well as Kelly Drive, Falls Bridge and Martin Luther King Drive.

Detours around Eakins Oval start at 3 a.m., while closures on the other streets begin at 5 a.m.

The half-marathon course begins by going around the south side of Logan Circle, then travels westbound on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, continues west onto Kelly Drive, makes a left onto the Falls Bridge, a left onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and continues to parking lot #6. Athletes will then turn around and continue back to the Philadelphia Museum of Art via Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Kelly Drive. The finish line is in front of the Art Museum steps on Kelly Drive.

The beginning of the 5K course is the same, but the turnaround point is on Kelly Drive.

Parking will be very limited near the Art Museum, according to the race website.

The Philadelphia Distance Run was founded in 1978 and was later acquired by the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series, according to the race website. The race was relaunched by a collection of local community groups in 2020 under its original name. The nonprofit Students Run Philly Style is a co-owner of the event and receives some of the proceeds.