Philadelphia Department of Revenue condemns latest text scam targeting taxpayers

The Philadelphia Department of Revenue is sending an urgent warning out to taxpayers about a recent text message scam.

While the city department didn't formally disclose what exactly the phony text messages were saying, they said they are aware of the scam targeting taxpayers.

"THESE TEXTS ARE NOT FROM THE PHILADELPHIA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE," the city department wrote on its website.

The department assured taxpayers that they will never be asked to provide bank or refund payment information over text message. Philadelphians are asked not to open any links from unknown senders and to proceed with caution.

Anyone seeking official refund information can check out the Philadelphia Tax Center online.

CBS News Philadelphia has not yet obtained a copy of the phony text message.

Within the last year, CBS News Philadelphia has reported on a multitude of scams with scammers pretending to be involved in everything from Medicare, PennDOT and E-ZPass to job postings, online dating and more.