Scam job postings are on the rise. Here's what to know before you apply

Job posting scams are more common than you think. Here are red flags to keep an eye out for.

If you're looking for work — or just a side-hustle to make some extra cash — think twice before replying to that job posting.

Job scams are on the rise, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that helps consumers when their identities are stolen.

How job scams work

The fact that most people now search for jobs online has made it easier for fraudsters to pose as recruiters or companies, using the application process to trick people into giving money or personal information, according to Mary Bach with AARP Pennsylvania.

"It's a way to steal your identity," Bach warns. "They ask for things like your Social Security number, your driver's license number, under the guise of just a job application."

But Bach cautions that kind of personal information should never be required for a job interview.

"An employer is not going to ask you for all of that detail until they've actually hired you and you've got the job," she said.

Some scammers post fake jobs, but others reach out directly to job seekers through direct messages or texts.

Susan Tompor's offer came in a text message, advertising a work-from-home position with a chance to earn up to $1,000 a day.

"Obviously, when you get a text, somebody offering you a job, you feel like, oh, somebody likes you," she previously told CBS News. "You know, somebody likes your work, they've noticed your talent."

It sounded so good, Tompor said she recognized right away it was a scam.

Red flags to keep an eye out for

An initial red flag is that scammers usually try to make the job sound very appealing, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says some bogus offers say things like, "we offer a job that takes only 30 minutes a day," and will often include phrases like, "being your own boss," or "setting your own schedule."

In other cases, scammers pose fake jobs for positions that don't really exist. Some phony posts even make it onto legitimate sites like LinkedIn.

In either case, another big red flag is if you're asked to pay something up front.

"They may tell you up front that they need your bank account number in order to post payment when you're hired, well, let me assure you, that's a real red flag," Bach said.

A scammer might also send a fake signing bonus and then ask you to return some of the money under the guise of covering expenses. But when the bank discovers it's a fake check, you're left on the hook for the money.

Always do your research

Bach advises job seekers to always research the company, especially if they didn't seek out the offer. If someone claiming to be a recruiter contacts you, it's recommended that you research their name to see if you can verify if they have a social media presence.

You can also verify a recruiter's email through a free email address validator, like Emailable or Clearout, or by calling the company directly.

If you or a family member is a victim of a scam, it's good practice to report it on the FTC's website.

