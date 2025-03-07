Watch CBS News
Child being evaluated after interior collapse reported at Philadelphia day care

By Jessica MacAulay, Ben Payne

At least one child is being evaluated after there was an interior collapse reported at a West Philadelphia day care Friday, according to fire officials. 

Emergency crews are currently responding to the interior ceiling collapse at the day care in the area of 60th and Market streets, officials said. 

Information on what caused the collapse was not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

