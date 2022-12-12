3 suspects accused of stealing car in Northern Liberties: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a car in Northern Liberties in early December.

Police say three teens broke into a silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata and left in the car in an unknown direction around the 800 block of North American Street. Authorities say the car has a Pennsylvania license plate of HVW-7433 and a VIN number of 5NPEB4AC0CH365642.

Police described one teen wearing a dark coat, dark sweatpants, and gray sneakers with puffy hair, the second teen described as wearing a dark coat, dark pants, and dark sneakers with braids, and the third teen described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark sneakers.

Wanted: Suspect for Auto Theft in the 6th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/Nr5fM2jQPG pic.twitter.com/pc7vSj89wz — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) December 12, 2022

Police say if you see the suspects, don't approach them -- call 911 immediately.

You can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or text to submit a tip and all tips are confidential. There is a form to anonymously submit a tip.