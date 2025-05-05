Culinary team at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in full swing for 2025 Truist Championship

As the 2025 Truist Championship gets underway this week, golf fans from across the country will head to the historic Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown. But while top-tier athletes prepare for peak performance of golf on the green, a dedicated team behind the scenes is working just as hard to make sure every part of their visit – including the culinary experience – is unforgettable.

Inside the club's kitchen, unsung heroes are cooking up something special.

"Some days, you wonder if you can keep going," said chef Ben Burger, who has led the kitchen at the Cricket Club for 14 years. "But then you walk in and see all these great people. It's worth it."

From chicken salad to carving stations, Burger and his crew are behind the meals that fuel the players, fans, and staff alike.

He says the food elevates the game.

Chef Ben Burger inside the kitchen at the Philadelphia Cricket Club CBS Philadelphia

"You can't play great golf if the food is just… whatever," Burger said.

From Philly favorites like cheesesteaks and roasted pork to healthier options like grass-fed beef and gluten-free plates, the culinary team has reimagined country club cuisine.

And with a big event comes even bigger orders. By the end of Truist Championship week, Berger expects to serve over 1,000 pounds of bacon.

"We've spent the last 170 days planning for this," said Chef Burger. With thousands of guests expected between May 7-11, the Truist Championship is the largest event the club has ever hosted. The pressure is on, but the team is ready.

Philadelphia Cricket Club CBS Philadelphia

From dishwashers to drink runners, everyone plays a part. "They always remember the guy who hands them their drink," one member said. These aren't just employees – they're family.

Christine Cassana, the club's Director of Food and Beverage, put it best: "Without them, there's no heart and soul. They really are everything."

This week, many staffers will start their day at 2 a.m. They're not only managing the championship; they're also supporting a second club location and prepping for Mother's Day weekend.

Despite the hustle, they remain focused on one thing: Creating moments of joy. "From a great round of golf to a warm smile on the patio, that's what we want people to remember," Burger said.