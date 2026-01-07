2 Philadelphia police officers injured in overnight crash in North Philly

Two Philadelphia police officers were hospitalized following an early morning crash in North Philadelphia.

Just after 12:30 a.m., the police vehicle and a gray Honda SUV collided at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and West Clearfield Street, Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

The officers were transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, Small said. One officer suffered an injury to their head and the second officer had minor injuries.

Small said the driver of the Honda was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.