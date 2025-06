2 dead after crash in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Two people who were riding a motorcycle are dead after crashing into a minivan in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened on Roosevelt Boulevard near Comly Road just before 9 p.m., according to police.

The driver of the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police sources say the motorcycle was stolen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.