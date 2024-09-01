North Philadelphia motorcycle crash leaves person dead, police say

Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A motorcycle crash in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning left a person dead, police said. The crash happened at the North Broad and Blavis streets intersection at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said witnesses saw a person driving a 2008 blue Suzuki GSX650 motorcycle southbound on North Broad Street at a high rate of speed. The 33-year-old driver then lost control of the motorcycle and "struck the ground," according to police.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact PPD's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.