Watch CBS News
Local News

North Philadelphia motorcycle crash leaves person dead, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories
Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories 02:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A motorcycle crash in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning left a person dead, police said. The crash happened at the North Broad and Blavis streets intersection at around 4:45 a.m.

Police said witnesses saw a person driving a 2008 blue Suzuki GSX650 motorcycle southbound on North Broad Street at a high rate of speed. The 33-year-old driver then lost control of the motorcycle and "struck the ground," according to police. 

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact PPD's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.