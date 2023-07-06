Philadelphia councilmember asks Camden commissioner to apologize for comments after shooting

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A Camden County commissioner is being asked to apologize after comments he made following a Fourth of July shooting. A council member in Philadelphia says the comments are completely unacceptable.

We reached out to Camden County Commissioner Louis Cappelli and were told he was in court all day and didn't have time for an interview. But in a statement, he told us he wouldn't change a word of what he said.

Across the river, a councilmember says she felt compelled to respond.

"The comments were very frustrating," Katherine Gilmore Richardson said. "I think they were incredibly unprofessional."

Philadelphia councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson is calling on Cappelli to apologize. She says his comments were derogatory and disparaging.

"You can't paint every person in Philadelphia with a brush," she said. "Commissioner Cappelli should apologize to the people of Philadelphia."

Cappelli and city leaders in Camden spoke with reporters Wednesday after a 6-year-old girl was shot in the knee on the Fourth of July. Cellphone video near the waterfront shows people running for cover after hearing at least one shot about a block away.

Cappelli sent a clear message after police say a teenager from Philadelphia is who they believe fired the gun near the celebration.

"The thugs, criminals, and gun-bearing freaks over in Philadelphia who live in a society of lawlessness we don't want you here," he said.

Cappelli said he stands by his comments. In a statement, the commissioner wrote:

"These comments were focused on individuals that commit violent crime with illegal firearms and the brisk flow of illegal firearms in the city of Philadelphia that show up here in Camden County. This certainly wasn't focused on the law-abiding citizens of the city and I think they are aware of that fact."

Camden says violent crime is at a 50-year low. Cappelli added 80% of guns taken off the streets in Camden are from out of state.

Philly city councilmembers met with Camden leaders recently strategizing on how to reduce violent crime across the river.

"We want to continue to work together and we know that's the best way to achieve optimal results is by working together," Gilmore Richardson said.

As police continue to investigate the shooting, we're told the 6-year-old girl has been discharged from the hospital and the police chief has invited her back to next year's July 4th celebration as his special guest of honor.

They are still investigating the teens that are believed to be involved in the shooting.

Read Commissioner Cappelli's full statement below:

"I want to be clear; I stand by all my comments from yesterday's press conference. I would not change a word or modify anything related to my deep frustration with gun crime and an innocent six-year-old having her life changed forever because her family simply wanted to come out to watch fireworks. These comments were focused on individuals that commit violent crime with illegal firearms and the brisk flow of illegal firearms in the city of Philadelphia that show up here in Camden County. This certainly wasn't focused on the law-abiding citizens of the city and I think they are aware of that fact. There will be some knuckleheads out there who will try to use my words to gain notoriety and try to twist the context of the situation that occurred on July 4. Overall, there are some baseline facts that we should not be afraid to talk about. We have all seen an unprecedented rise in violent crime in Philadelphia, centered around shootings, over the last five years. In Camden County, we have opened our doors several times to city council leadership in Philadelphia, including a visit last November, to show them how we have reduced violent crime victims in Camden City. Make no mistake, we all want a safer Philly because that makes our region stronger. That said, the public has seen levels of lawlessness in the city that is scarring a generation of young people and we will not accept that here. Furthermore, I want to applaud Mayor Jim Kenney for going after ghost gun manufacturers and I also agree with his ongoing commentary about a significant need for federal and statewide changes in the gun laws throughout Pennsylvania and the nation. Right now, and according to the CDC, guns are the number one killer of children in the nation today. Unfortunately, we have a family here in New Jersey that is, by the grace of God, not part of that statistic, but will have to deal with the trauma of that day forever because of an illegal gun fired by a juvenile from Philadelphia."