After humid, rainy day, family celebrating in New Jersey park is rewarded with a rainbow

The hot weather and even some rain didn't stop many from enjoying their Sunday night around the Philadelphia area.

Under puffy white clouds, casting a line, taking a walk or even hosting a barbecue seemed like the perfect way to spend Sunday afternoon in Cooper River Park in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

"We're sending off my grandson to DelVal University," Inez Nock said. "We're so proud of him. We have family and friends that came out."

Nock's party eventually had to move under cover after rain started to fall in the park.

"The weather didn't want to agree with us, but we're still here," Nock said.

As the rain kept on coming, so too did the waterworks of a different kind — tears from a very proud grandma. Finally, there came a break in the clouds and a rainbow spanning the sky.

CBS News Philadelphia

"That's a blessing from God," Nock said. "He is going to watch over him for four years on his new journey of life."

After the rain cleared out, many also ventured to Kelly Drive in Philadelphia to get in a workout as the sun was setting.

Megan Feick is already thinking ahead to the hot weather on tap for this week and planning how to beat the heat.

"Stay cool, everybody, stay hydrated. And you p robably won't see me out here very much," she said.

As for George Gordon, who was out for a bike ride, he's taking it all one day at a time, grateful for the present.

"I think we always need to appreciate every day that we wake up, air in our in our lungs and strength in our bodies," Gordon said.