Good Karma Cafe brings more than bold flavors and cozy corners to Philadelphia coffee scene

Philadelphia's coffee scene is no stranger to bold flavors and cozy corners, but few spots pour purpose as generously as Good Karma Café. Nestled in the heart of Society Hill, this Black-owned shop has been steeping community, sustainability and equity into every cup for over 17 years.

Good Karma Café is not your average coffee shop.

"We're not this transactional, faceless place," Shawn Nesbit, president and CEO of the coffee shop, said. "We're part of a community, and it's important that people feel welcome in everything that we do."

Founded in 2008, Good Karma was built on a mission-first philosophy.

"Good Karma was started with the thought that all of our stakeholders, our farmers, our community, our employers, would benefit by what we do," Nesbit said. "We're mission first, and that we're 100% organic, fair-trade coffee."

Nesbit was climbing the corporate ladder until he realized the golden handcuffs weren't worth the price.

"I've always wanted to have my own business," Nesbit said. "But frankly, it took a lot of nerve to make that big leap."

That leap wasn't just professional, it was personal.

Raised in foster care, Nesbit credits his foster mother, who raised 58 children, as his inspiration.

"She was an amazing woman. I always wanted to figure out how I could give back," Nesbit said, "and Good Karma is really an extension of my personality because a lot of times you go into business, people will say nice guys can't be in business."

Good Karma's success is proving that theory wrong, and as a Black business owner, Nesbit acknowledges the challenges of representation and access.

"I'm really proud that I can serve as a proud representative," Nesbit said. "And I think, like many folks in my situation, you've always just wanted an opportunity."

From beans to baristas, Good Karma Café is built on a foundation of values.

"The name makes you accountable because you can't have a business called Good Karma and not provide that in everything you do," Nesbit said.

With locations in Society Hill, Fitler Square and the Wilma Theater, Good Karma Café is expanding again with a fourth location in the works.