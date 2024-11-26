Philadelphia police announce arrest in 3 gunpoint robberies at smoke shops
Philadelphia police have made an arrest after three businesses were robbed at gunpoint on three consecutive days this month.
The string of robberies began Saturday, Nov. 23. At around 1 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Exotic Convenience Store on the 6700 block of Castor Avenue. The store features a sign that says "vape/smoke shop" out front.
In that incident, a man went into the store, walked to the back and pointed a handgun when approached, before forcing an employee to open the cash register. The man got away with about $500 before leaving in a black SUV. No one was injured in this incident, police said.
The next incident was the only one to result in injuries, It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Cloud Nine Smoke Shop in the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue.
Police said during this robbery, the suspect entered the store with a black-and-blue firearm and demanded money from the cash register.
Then the employee attempted to disarm the man and was shot. The suspect got away with about $400 in what appeared to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to police.
The third robbery happened Monday at the Castor Smoke and Vape Shop on the 7100 block of Castor Avenue. During that robbery, a bald man with a heavyset build wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a black mask and gloves fled with $600 cash and a cell phone.
