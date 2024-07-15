Philadelphia city workers return to the office full-time after judge denies union's request

Philadelphia city workers return to office, stamp prices increasing again and more news

Philadelphia city workers return to office, stamp prices increasing again and more news

Philadelphia city workers return to office, stamp prices increasing again and more news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday was the first day back in the office for all city employees after a judge denied a union's request to block Mayor Cherelle Parker's return-to-work order.

"It was a ghost town down here because everybody was scared to come out," Express Breakfast and Lunch manager Darren Hinmon said.

Hinmon remembers when the streets of Philadelphia looked very different, a time when the COVID-19 pandemic left small businesses fighting to stay open.

"We almost had to shut down this store," Hinmon said, "but we kept it alive through honest customers coming through to help us."

Hinmon has managed the Express Breakfast and Lunch restaurant across from City Hall for 20 years. He saw the worst of the pandemic and now, how the city has rebounded.

"Business has been picking up for the last eight to nine months thankfully," Hinmon said.

Monday was an opportunity for even more business with Parker's mandate taking effect, bringing all city workers back to work in person. Her decision led to a clash between unions and the city after union leaders argued the return needed to be taken up in bargaining.

"I've been five days a week for the last two years," city worker Cheryl Cunningham said, "so it really doesn't affect me, and if I can do it, we all can do it."

"I think that if you're going to be taking a full-time job here, I think it should be expected that you make that commitment," city worker Alisa Zenchenko said. "But I think depending on the position you're in — if you're able to do that work at home, you should be able to as well though."

Union officials are in the process of fighting the mandate, arguing return to office full-time could cause irreparable harm to their members.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to union leaders, but we have not heard back.

Hinmon said whatever happens, he is welcoming city workers back with open arms.

"I hope it impacts it a lot and I welcome them back to the city of Philadelphia, for them coming back to work," Hinmon said. "I thank them. Come back to work so we can generate more money for the public and for the future."