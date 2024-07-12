Philadelphia judge denies union's request to delay Mayor Cherelle Parker's return-to-office policy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia judge denied a union's request to block Mayor Cherelle Parker's mandate for city workers to return to the office full-time starting Monday, July 15.

Judge Sierra Thomas-Street issued her ruling Friday evening turning down a plea from AFSCME District Council 47.

This comes after two days of lengthy testimony from remote workers and city officials.

Union leaders said the return to office order needs to be bargained with them. The city argued it is a change in location, something that's a management right and doesn't need to be bargained.

Ultimately, the judge said attorneys for the union did not meet the bar to show irreparable harm. Union leaders said they're disappointed and believe many workers will look for new jobs but for now, they expect members to be at work Monday.

Meanwhile, city officials believe this move will help residents.

Union leaders said their fight isn't over. They have requested an expedited arbitration to look into whether this is something that needs to be bargained.

A date for that arbitration hasn't been set yet.

