Some students call on Philadelphia City Council to pass Mayor Cherelle Parker's ride-hailing tax

Philadelphia City Council met Wednesday for its final public budget hearing. It's their first major gathering since last week's school board vote to shut down more than a dozen schools.

Several residents showed up to discuss Mayor Cherelle Parker's proposed ride-hailing tax, which would benefit the district.

As City Council weighs where it will land on the ride-hailing tax, it's safe to say the plan remains controversial after Wednesday's testimony.

"Ms. Schowalter offered me and countless students math assistance and positive feedback, all with a caring and engaging smile on her face," Olivia Hommel, a student at Science Leadership Academy, said.

Hommel said that the remarkable teacher will not return to SLA as the district faces a budget shortfall. It's why a handful of students from the school came to City Council chambers Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to pass Parker's proposed ride-hailing tax.

"Children's mental health, education, safety, order and structure within our place of learning, simply put, relies on your decision and a one-dollar bill," said Atiya Gant, who is another student at SLA.

Parker said the tax would raise $48 million for the district, staving off the need to move 340 teachers and staff to new schools. But the proposal has drawn backlash, even from some students.

"While the Uber tax will generate significant amounts of funding for our district, I cannot bring myself to support if it means the cost will be picked up by Philadelphians," said Cortez Fox, another SLA student.

While the Parker administration called on Uber and Lyft to absorb the tax, the companies have said they'll pass it on to riders. Several small business owners also spoke against the tax being hit hard after the end of the BIRT tax exemption.

"With the BIRT and the Uber, Lyft, I feel like us small families we're being squeezed to a place that isn't necessary, and we don't need to be squeezed," Nada Mays, a small business owner, said.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said members know schools need funding, but they've also heard the concerns.

"Based on where we are right now, I would still say there's a lot of questions that still need to be answered," Thomas said.

Some councilmembers questioned the future of the ride-hailing tax after the school board voted last week to move forward with the district's controversial facilities plan that would see 17 schools close.

Thomas said that City Council is still working on how it's planning to respond to that vote. Council has until the end of June to pass its budget.