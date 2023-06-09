Watch CBS News
Philadelphia City Council member aiming to ban certain car rallies

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Philadelphia City Council member pushing to ban certain car rallies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's a push by a City Council Member to ban certain car rallies that have been causing problems lately. Councilmember Michael Driscoll has proposed a bill that would make it illegal for cars to do doughnuts, spinouts or drifting. 

This follows the death of a teen who attended a car meet-up on Sunday. 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. of Glen Mills was shot and killed by state police when he allegedly hit two troopers who were responding to the meet-up that blocked I-95 near Penn's Landing. 

The proposed punishment would be up to a $2,000 fine or seizure of the car involved. 

