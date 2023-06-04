Illegal street racing near Penn's Landing ends with Glen Mills man being fatally shot by state police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 18-year-old man is dead after being shot by Pennsylvania State Police early Sunday morning during a chaotic night in Philadelphia.

Police said they were called to I-95 near Penn's Landing just before 3:30 a.m. after reports of a group large group blocking the roadway for illegal street racing and stunts.

Before troopers responded, they were notified that there were also reports of shots fired in the area.

Once police arrived, the troopers said they found a "significant number of vehicles illegally blocking the roadway, with others doing burnouts and drifting," as a large crowd of spectators watched.

As troopers were trying to make contact with one of the drivers, police said two troopers were hit by a vehicle. One of the troopers then discharged his service pistol, striking the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The driver has been identified as 18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr., of Glen Mills, state police said.

The troopers struck by the vehicle sustained minor injuries, officials said.

Pennsylvania State Police, as well as the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, are investigating the incident.

State police also said this was just one of several similar incidents of throughout the night.