Roof of Southwest Philadelphia church partially collapses
The roof of a Southwest Philly church partially collapsed on Sunday night, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.
The partial collapse at the Christian Union Church near 56th Street and Woodland Avenue happened just before 6 p.m., according to the fire department.
It's unclear what caused the partial collapse.
There have been no reports of injuries, the fire department said.
The city's Department of Licenses and Inspections will determine if the church is safe.