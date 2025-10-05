Watch CBS News
Roof of Southwest Philadelphia church partially collapses

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
The roof of a Southwest Philly church partially collapsed on Sunday night, the Philadelphia Fire Department said. 

The partial collapse at the Christian Union Church near 56th Street and Woodland Avenue happened just before 6 p.m., according to the fire department. 

It's unclear what caused the partial collapse. 

There have been no reports of injuries, the fire department said. 

The city's Department of Licenses and Inspections will determine if the church is safe. 

