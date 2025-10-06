Southwest Philadelphia church set to be demolished after roof and bearing wall collapse The Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Southwest Philadelphia will be demolished after the roof and side bearing wall collapsed on Sunday night. Woodland Avenue between 55th and 56th streets was shut down on Monday morning as crews prepared for the demolition. The Department of Licenses and Inspections said that all the utilities to the building have been secured. A fence has also been set up around the church ahead of the demolition.