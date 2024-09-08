Delicious deals available at Fall 2024 Center City Restaurant Week in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 'Tis the season to indulge in a delicious meal because Center City Restaurant Week is back in town with a host of incredible deals!
Restaurant Week returned to Center City on Sunday, ready to showcase the neighborhood's unique culinary scene featuring discounted menus at over 100 locations.
Center City Restaurant Week is perfect for locals and visitors looking to dabble in a new restaurant while catching a great deal. From Sunday through Saturday, Sept. 21, foodies can enjoy three-course prix-fixe dinners for just $40 or $60. Or if you're craving an early dinner, restaurant-goers can grab a two-course lunch for just $20.
Visitors who attend restaurants participating in Restaurant Week can park for $10 or less at participating BexPark by Brandwine Realty Trust, Interpark, LAZ Parking and Philadelphia Parking Authority parking facilities from Sunday through Sept. 21, 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Restaurant Week prix-fixe meal prices do not include tax, alcohol or gratuity.
List of participating restaurants for Fall 2024 Center City Restaurant Week
Foodies interested in Center City Restaurant Week can check out the following participating restaurants:
- a.kitchen, 135 S 18th St, Philadephia, PA 19103
- Aki Nom Nom, 1210 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Aleksandar, 126 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Alice Pizza, 235 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Amada, 217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Amina, 104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- aMuse, 1421 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Attico Rooftop, 219 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Banh Mi and Bottles, 712-14 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Bank and Bourbon, 1200 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Bar Bombon, 133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Bar Lesieur, 1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Barbuzzo, 110 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Barra Rossa, 929 Walnut St, Philadephia, PA 19107
- Bellini, 220 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Bistro La Baia, 1700 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- Bistro Romano, 120 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Bleu Sushi, 262 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Bodega Taco Bar, 1223 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Bolo, 2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Bridget Foy's, 200 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Buca D'oro Ristorante, 711 Locust St, Philadelphia PA, 19106
- Bud & Marilyn's, 1234 Locust St, Philadephia, PA 19107
- Buddakan, 325 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Butcher Bar, 2034 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Caribou Café, 1126 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- The Cauldron Philly, 1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Chart House, 555 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Chez Hansi, 1610 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- City Winery, 990 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Cockatoo, 208 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Con Murphy's Irish Pub, 1700 Ben Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, 10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- D'Angelo's Ristorante Italiano & Lounge, 256 S. 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Darling Jack's Tavern, 104 South 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- DBG Burger Bar, 1311 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, 1426 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Del Frisco's Grille, 225 South Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Devil's Alley, 1907 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Devon Seafood Grill, 225 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Dim Sum House by Jane G's, 1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Dolce Italian, 1437 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Double Knot, 120 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- El Vez, 121 S. 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Estia Restaurant, 1405 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Fat Salmon, 719 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Flambo Caribbean Restaurant, 205 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, 1337 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Fork, 306 Market St, Philadelphia, PA, 19107
- Forsythia, 233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19105
- Franklin Social Kitchen & Bar, 401 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Fringe Bar, 140 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Fuji Mountain, 2030 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Giuseppe and Sons, 1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Gran Caffe L'Aquila, 1716 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Hard Rock Cafe, 1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Harp & Crown, 1525 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA, 19102
- Harper's Garden, 31 S. 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- The Hayes, 1123 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- High Street, 101 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse, 306 South 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Kinme, 1117 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Kook Burger & Bar, 2102 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Koto Sushi, 719 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- La Famiglia Ristorante, 8 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- La Fontana Della Citta, 1701 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- La Nonna, 214 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- La Sera Italiana, 1608 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- La Viola Bistro, 253 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- La Viola Ovest, 252 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Las Bugambilias, 15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- LaScala's Fire, 615 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Libertine, 261 S. 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Liberté Lounge, 120 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Little Nonna's, 1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Loch Bar, 301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Malbec Argentine Steakhouse, 400 South 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- McCormick & Schmick's, 1 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Melograno BYOB, 2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Mercato BYOB, 1216 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Miss Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant and Lounge, 1316 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Mixto Restaurant, 1141 Pine St, Philadephia, PA 19107
- Monster Vegan, 1229 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Morea, 110 South 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- The Morris, 225 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Moshulu, 401 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- The Mulberry, on Arch 1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Mulherin's Pizzeria, 1175 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse, 1901 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Ocean Prime, 124 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Oloroso Tapas and Sherry Bar, 1121 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Oltremare, 2121 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Osteria, 640 North Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
- Osteria Ama Philly, 1905 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Oyster House,1516 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
- Panorama, 14 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Pearl & Mary, 114 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse, 1111 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Pizzeria Vetri Rittenhouse, 1615 Chancellor St, Philadephia, PA 19103
- Porcini, 2048 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, 212 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Prunella, 112 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Pub & Kitchen, 1946 Lombard St, Philadephia, PA 19107
- Rex at The Royal, 1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- Sampan, 124 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Seafood Unlimited, 270 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club, 600 N Broad St, Philadephia, PA 19130
- Spasso Italian Grill, 34 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
- Spice Finch, 220 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Square, 1682 121 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Sura Indian Bistro, 1726 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Tamalex Bar and Grill, 122 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Thanal Indian Tavern, 1939 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Topside Tavern, 10 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- The Twisted Tail, 509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Veda - Modern Indian Bistro, 1920 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Via Locusta, 1723 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Village Whiskey, 118 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
- Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro, 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Wilder, 2009 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103