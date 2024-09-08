Delicious deals available at Fall 2024 Center City Restaurant Week in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 'Tis the season to indulge in a delicious meal because Center City Restaurant Week is back in town with a host of incredible deals!

Restaurant Week returned to Center City on Sunday, ready to showcase the neighborhood's unique culinary scene featuring discounted menus at over 100 locations.

Center City Restaurant Week is perfect for locals and visitors looking to dabble in a new restaurant while catching a great deal. From Sunday through Saturday, Sept. 21, foodies can enjoy three-course prix-fixe dinners for just $40 or $60. Or if you're craving an early dinner, restaurant-goers can grab a two-course lunch for just $20.

Visitors who attend restaurants participating in Restaurant Week can park for $10 or less at participating BexPark by Brandwine Realty Trust, Interpark, LAZ Parking and Philadelphia Parking Authority parking facilities from Sunday through Sept. 21, 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Restaurant Week prix-fixe meal prices do not include tax, alcohol or gratuity.

List of participating restaurants for Fall 2024 Center City Restaurant Week

Foodies interested in Center City Restaurant Week can check out the following participating restaurants:

a.kitchen, 135 S 18th St, Philadephia, PA 19103

Aki Nom Nom, 1210 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Aleksandar, 126 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Alice Pizza, 235 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Amada, 217-219 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Amina, 104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

aMuse, 1421 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Attico Rooftop, 219 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Banh Mi and Bottles, 712-14 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Bank and Bourbon, 1200 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Bar Bombon, 133 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Bar Lesieur, 1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Barbuzzo, 110 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Barra Rossa, 929 Walnut St, Philadephia, PA 19107

Bellini, 220 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Bistro La Baia, 1700 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Bistro Romano, 120 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Bleu Sushi, 262 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Bodega Taco Bar, 1223 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Bolo, 2025 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Bridget Foy's, 200 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Buca D'oro Ristorante, 711 Locust St, Philadelphia PA, 19106

Bud & Marilyn's, 1234 Locust St, Philadephia, PA 19107

Buddakan, 325 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Butcher Bar, 2034 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Caribou Café, 1126 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

The Cauldron Philly, 1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Chart House, 555 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Chez Hansi, 1610 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

City Winery, 990 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cockatoo, 208 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Con Murphy's Irish Pub, 1700 Ben Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar, 10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

D'Angelo's Ristorante Italiano & Lounge, 256 S. 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Darling Jack's Tavern, 104 South 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

DBG Burger Bar, 1311 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, 1426 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Del Frisco's Grille, 225 South Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Devil's Alley, 1907 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Devon Seafood Grill, 225 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Dim Sum House by Jane G's, 1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Dolce Italian, 1437 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Double Knot, 120 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

El Vez, 121 S. 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Estia Restaurant, 1405 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Fat Salmon, 719 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Flambo Caribbean Restaurant, 205 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, 1337 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Fork, 306 Market St, Philadelphia, PA, 19107

Forsythia, 233 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19105

Franklin Social Kitchen & Bar, 401 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Fringe Bar, 140 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Fuji Mountain, 2030 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Giuseppe and Sons, 1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Gran Caffe L'Aquila, 1716 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Hard Rock Cafe, 1113 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Harp & Crown, 1525 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA, 19102

Harper's Garden, 31 S. 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Hayes, 1123 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

High Street, 101 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 1150 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse, 306 South 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Kinme, 1117 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Kook Burger & Bar, 2102 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Koto Sushi, 719 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

La Famiglia Ristorante, 8 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

La Fontana Della Citta, 1701 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

La Nonna, 214 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

La Sera Italiana, 1608 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

La Viola Bistro, 253 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

La Viola Ovest, 252 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Las Bugambilias, 15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

LaScala's Fire, 615 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Libertine, 261 S. 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Liberté Lounge, 120 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Little Nonna's, 1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Loch Bar, 301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse, 400 South 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

McCormick & Schmick's, 1 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Melograno BYOB, 2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Mercato BYOB, 1216 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Miss Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant and Lounge, 1316 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Mixto Restaurant, 1141 Pine St, Philadephia, PA 19107

Monster Vegan, 1229 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Morea, 110 South 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

The Morris, 225 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Moshulu, 401 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

The Mulberry, on Arch 1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Mulherin's Pizzeria, 1175 Ludlow St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse, 1901 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Ocean Prime, 124 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Oloroso Tapas and Sherry Bar, 1121 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Oltremare, 2121 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Osteria, 640 North Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Osteria Ama Philly, 1905 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Oyster House,1516 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Panorama, 14 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Pearl & Mary, 114 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse, 1111 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Pizzeria Vetri Rittenhouse, 1615 Chancellor St, Philadephia, PA 19103

Porcini, 2048 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti, 212 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Prunella, 112 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Pub & Kitchen, 1946 Lombard St, Philadephia, PA 19107

Rex at The Royal, 1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

Sampan, 124 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Seafood Unlimited, 270 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club, 600 N Broad St, Philadephia, PA 19130

Spasso Italian Grill, 34 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Spice Finch, 220 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Square, 1682 121 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sura Indian Bistro, 1726 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tamalex Bar and Grill, 122 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Thanal Indian Tavern, 1939 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Topside Tavern, 10 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Twisted Tail, 509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro, 1920 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Via Locusta, 1723 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Village Whiskey, 118 S 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Vintage Wine Bar & Bistro, 129 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Wilder, 2009 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103