Philadelphia celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day for 2nd year as official holiday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a presidential proclamation to formally recognize the holiday.

It was a lively celebration marking the sixth annual Indigenous Peoples Day Philly. The event was held at Penn Treaty Park, which is the birthplace of treaties between the Lenape and Quaker settlers.

"We are here to not harm, but to heal," said Jeanie Hall, a Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape.

Lynne Dyer, also a member of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape, also talked about the day.

"There's a lot of energy in here and we're happy to see so many people out learning about our culture," Dyer said.

The event was hosted by IPD Philly and kicked off with indigenous dances performed by father Andrew Lyn and his two sons who live in Philly.

"My mom and my grandma are both Seminole of Blackfeet and we've been, I've been doing this since I was born so basically so have they," Lyn said.

After the trio wrapped up, it was open to all.

Miguel Sague Jr. is from an indigenous group called Taino. He believes this celebration teaches the next generation.

"The triumphant here in Philadelphia of being able to shift this focus from Columbus who was a murderer and an enslaver to the indigenous people of this area," Sague Jr. said.

A shift that indigenous people say should become a cultural mainstay for everyone to celebrate.

This is the second year in which the City of Philadelphia has recognized Indigenous Peoples Day as an official holiday and organizers say they look forward to carrying on the tradition.