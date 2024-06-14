Philadelphia celebrates Flag Day at Independence Mall

American pride was on full display at the Stripes and Stars Festival at the Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At the National Constitution Center in Old City, there was a showcase of unity and a celebration to honor the symbol that brings us all together.

American pride was on full display at the Stripes and Stars Festival Friday for Flag Day where members of our military helped lead a parade to Independence Hall.

It was the perfect place for a ceremony to recognize the birth of the American flag and also the U.S. Army.

"We are honoring our country. We still love this country," said Gertrude Carter.

The meaning behind Flag Day was not lost on those who attended the festivities.

"Freedom," said Mark Shaw on what the flag means to him. "As Americans, we need it more now than ever."

"It doesn't matter who you are, where you are from, we are all the same. We are Americans," said Kathy Lake.

Some families also brought their children to the festivities to learn about why the day is important.

"It makes me proud," said Lili Dailite.

"It's like school but like way more funner," said Mik Dailite.

The festival offered a wide range of educational and fun events for Flag Day including a skydiving demonstration that soared over Independence Mall with the American flag blowing in the wind.

In the end, the day helps us all remember our flag is more than just stars and stripes, but a symbol of hope in a country that continues to strive to be better.